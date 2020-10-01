What Are You Doing for Halloween in 2020, the Scariest Year Yet?

The Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus displaying a noticeable lack of masks or social distancing. Image : Disney

Trick or treat! Well, maybe not.

Halloween in 2020 is shaping up to be a very different experience this year, with the CDC advising people not to engage in most Halloween-related activities. We want to know what you’re doing to keep things safe but scary for this spookiest of holidays.

October 1 marks the beginning of something special: Halloween Month. It doesn’t matter that Halloween and Día de Muertos are only two days out of the year, Halloween is now officially a month-long celebration of everything creepy, crawly, and supernatural. It’s why Animal Crossing unveiled its pumpkin-filled Halloween update today—and you know I’m going to make a cemetery on my island as soon as I’m off work today.

But many of the things that make Halloween such a special time of year—visiting a pumpkin patch, getting lost in a corn maze, going trick or treating, or heading to a Halloween party—are not safe right now because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. I’m sure there are people who are going to do it anyway because that’s what happens in a country where so many people don’t care about the health of those around them, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

Luckily, there are safer options. There are drive-thro ugh haunted houses for those who like to be scared but want to stay socially distant. Some neighborhoods are working together on Halloween scavenger hunts, where in lieu of trick or treating kids walk around their neighborhoods and try to spot different items in people’s houses or windows. Or you can stay in and have a scary movie marathon—ideally with your own giant bag of Halloween candy that you don’t share with anybody, not even your spouse. Look I’m pregnant I have an excuse.

So let us know in the comments how you’re planning to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve in 2020, where the best mask you can wear is the one that’ll keep you safe. And maybe it looks a little creepy too.

