The rapidly-approaching 2019 is going to be a massive year at the movies, and we don’t even have to wait until the summer. There are some big, exciting films coming right after the calendar flips, such as Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out: the very intriguing Us.



Very little is known about the film to date save for its cast (which includes Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elizabeth Moss) and its release date, March 15. But Universal Pictures released a teaser poster today along with the news that the first trailer for the film is coming on Christmas Day. Here’s the poster courtesy of the director himself.

That’s certainly an ominous image to say the least. The shape of those scissors is kind of terrifying, not to mention the wear and tear on those very detailed, knuckle-free gloves. Nothing good can come of those gloves and those scissors.

But, what’s it all about? Well, Slashfilm has what it believes is the first plot description, and it certainly would fit with that poster. Here’s what test screening audiences are being told about the film:

A mother (Nyong’o) and a father (Duke) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Moss). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

If that’s true, and we think it is, it feels like the equivalent of describing Get Out as “a girl brings her boyfriend home to meet her family in a neighborhood where something is off.” It’s technically accurate, but there’s so much more to it than that. Which, to be frank, is how we want it—and we’ll get even more of an idea of what to expect when the trailer arrives on Christmas. Us, as mentioned above, hits theaters March 15.

