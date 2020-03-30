Westworld's Episode 4 Teaser Poses a Question About Free Will

Mae ve seething at something. What could it be? Image : HBO

Now that Westworld H osts like Dolores and Maeve are out and about in the “real” world, they’re in a unique position to tear asunder the human ruling class’ assumptions about the nature of their shared reality. It’s easy enough for a human to dismiss a H ost as a mindless automaton whose thoughts and feelings are all predetermined by coding, but in a world where nearly everything about human life is orchestrated by machines and algorithms, how can anyone truly be sure whether or not they’re actually a “real” person?

The new promo for Westworld’s upcoming fourth episode sees the Man i n Black being faced with this question as Dolores insists that as chaotic as everything might seem to him, it’s all part of some larger scheme in which everyone’s meant to play a specific, predetermined role. Given how Dolores’ plan seems to be bringing about the destruction of the human world in order for the H osts to gain their freedom and take their place as the dominant species on the planet, it’s more than a cause for alarm to the Man in Black— b ut at the same time, he can’t help but wonder whether Dolores is actually making some solid points.

Advertisement

Westworld airs on HBO at 9:00 PM EST.

Need Someone to Confide In? Here's $100 off Your First Month of Online... Read on The Inventory

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.