Westworld may have only just entered its second season, but HBO is already saying every fan’s favorite four words: “Bring yourself back online.” The network has announced that Westworld has been renewed for a third season.



The announcement was made via Twitter, just days after the second episode of season two, “Reunion,” aired. While it’s not much of a surprise—Westworld rivals Game of Thrones for fandom and engagement—it’s great to know this isn’t the end for our favorite rebelling hosts. It’s only the beginning. Westworld returns this Sunday with “Virtù e Fortuna.”

