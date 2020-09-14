Werner Herzog Will Produce and Lend His Trademark Narration to a New Doc on Space Colonization

Werner Herzog arrives for Disney+ world premiere of The Mandalorian at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on November 13, 2019. Photo : Photo by Nick Agro/AFP ( Getty Images )

We already know that Werner Herzog enjoys documentaries on adventurous and unusual topics—he’s directed several of them, including Grizzly Man and Into the Inferno. His newest project in that realm is a family affair (his son, Rudolph, will direct) that thematically ties into his other recent works focused on outer space.

As revealed by Variety, the esteemed filmmaker, Mandalorian star, and pop culture icon will executive produce and narrate Last Exit: Space, a documentary about humankind’s growing momentum toward space colonization which is set to head into production this fall. In a statement to the trade, Rudolph Herzog said, “ The film will raise the question if we should really project our hopes into our galaxy, believing that there might be a place out there that might shelter us humans once the resources of the earth have been exhausted... I’m looking forward to going on a quest with Werner to find the answer.”

As it happens, Werner Herzog’s most recent documentary as a director is Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds—an exploration of meteors made with his frequent collaborator Clive Oppenheimer . It just screened (and streamed) at the Toronto International Film Festival but will eventually be available on Apple TV+.

