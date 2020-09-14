Werner Herzog Will Produce and Lend His Trademark Narration to a New Doc on Space Colonization

We already know that Werner Herzog enjoys documentaries on adventurous and unusual topics—he’s directed several of them, including Grizzly Man and Into the Inferno. His newest project in that realm is a family affair (his son, Rudolph, will direct) that thematically ties into his other recent works focused on outer space.
As revealed by Variety, the esteemed filmmaker, Mandalorian star, and pop culture icon will executive produce and narrate Last Exit: Space, a documentary about humankind’s growing momentum toward space colonization which is set to head into production this fall. In a statement to the trade, Rudolph Herzog said, “The film will raise the question if we should really project our hopes into our galaxy, believing that there might be a place out there that might shelter us humans once the resources of the earth have been exhausted...I’m looking forward to going on a quest with Werner to find the answer.”
As it happens, Werner Herzog’s most recent documentary as a director is Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds—an exploration of meteors made with his frequent collaborator Clive Oppenheimer. It just screened (and streamed) at the Toronto International Film Festival but will eventually be available on Apple TV+.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
DISCUSSION
“Space. The final frontier. The dark endless void. Is there life out there? Are we alone in the universe? Did God, the Great Jester, create man and then saw his failure and then decide not to chance it again? For what is man but an infectious disease slowly, but inexorably spreading across God’s creation destroying everything in his path like a cancerous tumor. Should we go forth and multiply? Should we slip the surly bonds of Earth? Or should we collectively just put the barrel of the nearest gun in our mouths and pull the trigger simultaneously? The answer will elude us as we slowly descend into madness.”