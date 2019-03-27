Image: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The producer behind the new Pet Sematary is interested in a prequel. Earth’s mightiest heroes discuss getting their asses handed to them in a new Avengers: Endgame featurette. Alex Kurtzman discusses the rigors Jean-Luc will face in the new Picard show. Plus, more Hellboy footage, and new Twilight Zone posters. Spoilers away!



Advertisement





Pet Sematary

During a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed he’s potentially interested in bankrolling a prequel to the new Pet Sematary.

I think if there’s anything here, there’s a prequel. I think if you look at the book, we didn’t cover all that stuff that happens before the Creed family moves in. So, I think there’s a movie there, and I think I’d be particularly interested in doing that, because, again, it’s the source material and you are going toward something that also has a lot of crazy, creepy feelings about it.

Advertisement

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

A new poster for Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark gives new meaning to the phrase, “having egg on your face.”

Advertisement

Aladdin

For good or for ill, the new international poster for the live-action Aladdin certainly evokes the original. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

A new featurette charmingly titled “We Lost” discusses the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War.

Hellboy

A new clip sees Hellboy getting a crash course in ritualistic giant hunting.





The Mandalorian

While we knew he was going to be involved in the Disney+ series, while speaking with IndieWire, the great Werner Herzog revealed he has a “real small part” in the upcoming Star Wars television series as “a real villain.”

Now this is not a secret anymore, a small part, real small part, in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars sequel or whatever you call it. I like to [act] because I know I’m good on screen, but only if I have to play a real villain.

Advertisement

Katy Keene

Deadline reports Zane Holtz (El Rey’s From Dusk Till Dawn) has been cast as Katy’s boyfriend and welterweight boxer, K.O. Kelly, while Dynasty’s Katherine LaNasa has joined as Gloria Grandbilt, “a legendary personal shopper.”

Advertisement

Asunda

According to Deadline, HBO is developing a new series based on Asunda, an indie comic book from Sebastian A. Jones described as “a culturally diverse amalgam of real-world history and mythologies with tropes like magic, elves, dwarves and orcs.” Jones will serve as executive producer alongside co-showrunner Mimi DiTrani.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard

During the Star Trek: Discovery panel at PaleyFest, Alex Kurtzman revealed he “almost cried” during an informal table reading of the pilot episode.

Here’s what I will tell you- I had an amazing experience yesterday. I sat at Patrick’s kitchen table and I heard him read the first episode and I almost cried. It was quite something. He’s at an amazing place in his life. He’s so excited. It’s going to be a very different show from Discovery. The only way this universe, I think, works correctly is if each show is really different and speaks to a different part of Star Trek. This is going to be a very thoughtful, psychological portrait in a lot of ways. We all know what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, has endured and what he’s represented. He in some ways has to go through a gauntlet to find that again. Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast is coming together beautifully. And I will give you nothing else.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

What We Do in the Shadows

Trapped in bat-form, Lazslo is taken in by Staten Island Animal Control in the synopsis for episode five, “Animal Control.”

Lazslo, in bat form, is captured by Staten Island Animal Control and must be rescued, while Nadja can no longer resist reconnecting with her reincarnated lover Gregor. Written by Duncan Sarkies; Directed by Jackie van Beek.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Shadowhunters

KSiteTV has images from the April 1 episode of Shadowhunters, “Stay With Me.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Twilight Zone

Bloody-Disgusting has a pair of posters for the first two episodes of the new Twilight Zone. Trailers here, in case you missed them.

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, the CW trusts you to watch this promo for the April 9 episode of Roswell, New Mexico, “Champagne Supernova.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.