Sleepovers with guns are unequivocally proven to hold back lycanthropic threats. Screenshot : IFC Films

That’s the problem with a lycanthrope outbreak in small towns: everyone’s got a lot of guns to fight back against the furry threat.



Directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub (remember when she was going to be Marvel’s Squirrel Girl? Alas, alas), Werewolves Within follows a small town Ranger getting accustomed to his new role as the roaming protector of Beaverfield. Already beset by internal strife over a new pipeline being installed through the town, Finn (Richardson) and local postwoman Cecily (Vayntrub) soon find the townsfolk beset by a much more toothsome problem.

The trailer makes for a pretty fun-looking werewolf horror, leaning a bit more on gags than it does blood. Oddly enough, it’s actually loosely inspired by an Ubisoft/Red Storm VR game of the same name, although this strikes a much more comical tone, it seems. An odd choice for Ubisoft’s cinema division, Ubisoft Motion Pictures, to go for (especially after Assassin’s Creed flopped a few years ago), but hey, being largely different to the source material outside of basic premise and name here might do Werewolves Within a favor.

Werewolves Within hits theaters July 2, 2021.

