Image: Fox Searchlight

Back in June, we got a gander at the first trailer for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette’s ensemble horror-comedy Ready or Not, about a bride (Samara Weaving) who realizes soon after the ceremony that she’s married into a very sick and twisted family—and that she may not survive her wedding night.



The film’s release is now almost here, and Fox Searchlight has shared a couple of new glimpses at what looks to be a damn fun, shriek-filled night at the movies.

The first is a clip with Weaving and co-star Adam Brody; it appears to be soon after the big reveal but definitely while the baffled bride is still trying to grasp WTF she’s gotten herself into.

As an added bonus, here’s a clip released yesterday that spotlights the 17 (!) versions of the same wedding dress that Weaving’s character wears throughout the film, in various stages of pristine and destroyed (“So much goat carcass...you can’t even fathom,” the actor says ruefully).



From what we’ve seen so far, we are more than ready for Ready or Not’s macabre blend of run-for-your-life action and gross-out humor. And we won’t have to wait much longer, since it’s out August 21.



