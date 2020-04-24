We're Having a Bewitching Gif Party

She’s a dangerous type. Image : Columbia Pictures

Now is the time, this is the hour, ours is the magic, ours is the power. We’re calling on the four corners to bless this gif party celebrating the final day of Gizmodo’s e ditor-in-c hief Kelly Bourdet the only way we know how—with a ritual sacrifice...of blogging!

We’re playing a little “light as a feather, stiff as a board” in honor of our wonderful editor-in-chief, who’s leaving to join CNN Business. In addition to being a great boss and an overall fantastic person, Bourdet was famous around the office for her impeccable witchy wardrobe, her love (and know-how!) of the occult, and the fact that most of the places she’s lived in definitely had ghosts.

Bourdet brought out the sorceress in all of us, so it’s only fitting that we pay tribute with our own bewitching gifs.

Jill Pantozzi, Deputy Editor

Charles Pulliam-Moore, Staff Writer

Cheryl Eddy, News Editor

Beth Elderkin, Video Editor/Staff Writer

James Whitbrook, News Editor

Autumn Kelly, Social Media Editor

(Autumn says Carrie Anne Moss is basically a witch; which, I mean, true)

Be sure to leave your own gif in the comments to celebrate Friday and the final day of our wonderful editor-in-chief. Bonus points if your gif honors the spirit of the supernatural. Magic is in the air, baby!

Thank you for everything, Kelly. May the cards always be in your favor.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.