Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get another look at the Hellboy reboot, John Wick 3, and Aladdin in new pictures. Nick Nolte’s The Mandalorian character could be from a familiar Star Wars race. The Locke & Key TV show has found its Locke siblings. Plus, a clip from Guillermo Del Toro’s follow up to Trollhunters, and a new look at The Walking Dead’s new villain. Spoilers!



Black Mirror: Bandersnatch



TV Guide reports (via an eagle-eyed redditor) that a surprise feature-length Black Mirror movie hits Netflix December 28. While no story details beyond the title were included in the Netflix banner for the episode, it did reveal that it’ll be an hour and 30 minutes long.

Harvey



Deadline reports that screenwriters David Stem (Shrek 2) and David N. Weiss (The Smurfs) are currently working on a remake of Harvey, the 1950 Jimmy Stewart-hallucinates-a-giant-rabbit movie for Netflix.

Hellboy

Entertainment Weekly has a new image of Hellboy and the BPRD to go along with yesterday’s earlier-than-planned trailer drop.

John Wick Chapter 3

John Wick gets a pair of new dogs in two more photos from Entertainment Weekly. Hopefully nothing bad will happen to them!

Child’s Play

Bloody-Disgusting has a behind-the-scenes photo of the remake’s animatronic Chucky doll.

Aladdin

Entertainment Weekly has also released photos of Jafar—you may have already heard tales of his attractiveness online—and Abu. More at the link.

The Mandalorian

Making Star Wars reports Nick Nolte’s role in the cast will be to provide “the voice and facial movements” for an Ugnaught (the pig-like humanoids on Bespin responsible for freezing Han Solo in carbonite and, err, nearly junking C-3PO) “via a new state-of-the-art animatronic mask.”

Locke & Key

Deadline reports It’s Jackson Robert Scott has been cast as Bode Locke, while Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones will play Tyler and Kinsey Locke, respectively.

Into the Dark

Spoiler TV has synopses for the Valentine’s Day and Arbor Day episodes of Into the Dark.

S1 E5 ‘Down’ Original Streaming Date: February 1, 2019 A pair of office of workers get trapped in an elevator over a long Valentine’s Day weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns dangerous and horrifying in this Blumhouse mash-up of rom-com and horror film genres.

Cast: Natalie Martinez, Matt Lauria, Arnie Pantoja, Diane Sellers and Christina Leone

Crew: Written by Kent Kubena and directed by Daniel Stamm S1 E6 ‘Treehouse’ Original Streaming Date: March 1, 2019 This is the tale of celebu-chef, Peter Rake, who tries to escape a recent wave of negative tabloid exposure by retreating to his family’s vacation estate in the woods. But the ghosts of Peter’s past are everywhere and debts will be settled. Soon, he realizes that a woman’s place is anywhere that she chooses to be.

Cast: Jimmi Simpson, Mary McCormack, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Maggie Lawson, Stephanie Beatriz, Julianna Guill, Michael Weston, Amanda Walsh, Sutton Foster, Cass Bugge

Crew: Written and directed by James Roday

Deadly Class

The first four episodes of Syfy’s Deadly Class are respectively titled “Reagan Youth”, “Noise, Noise, Noise”, “Snake Pit” & “Mirror People”. [Spoiler TV]

Future Man

Coming Soon has a new poster for season two.

The Walking Dead

A new poster (via Screen Rant) reveals Samantha Morton as Alpha.

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

Finally, Screen Rant also has an exclusive clip from Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to Trollhunters.

