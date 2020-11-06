We come from the future
We come from the future
Movies

We're Feeling 'Blue Da Ba Dee' in the Friday Gif Party!

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partyelection 2020fifth element
8
Save
Listen up!
Image: Bliss Corporation

It’s been a long week. Most of us haven’t gotten much sleep. But it’s finally Friday, and with that comes a gif party! Do we have something to celebrate? Could be, could be. But listen to us, here’s the story: About a little blog that lives in a blue world...

Be sure to leave your favorite dancing or party gif in the comments. No bonus points this week, because you’re all getting them just for surviving! Share whatever one makes you feel good about getting to the weekend. We’ve done the impossible, people: We got through another one of those, well, “first weeks in November during a Leap Year.” And I have a feeling this weekend’s gonna feel pretty good. Have fun, and stay safe!

Sexy opera dancing is my thing.
Image: Columbia Pictures

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

DISCUSSION

This Might Be Satire

No bonus points this week, because you’re all getting them just for surviving!