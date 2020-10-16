I know this is supposed to be an “inspirational” moment, but it always unnerved me. Those people are all dead. Image : 20th Century Studios

Whosoever shall be found without the soul for getting down, must stand and face the hounds of hell and rot inside a corpse’s shell. It’s a spooky time of year, with Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor terrifying audiences who are likewise trapped at home this Halloween. We’re “celebrating” scary houses and dancing ghosts in what might be our most chilling gif party yet.



Be sure to leave a gif of ghosts, goblins, and other creatures of the night “getting down” on the spookiest of holiday seasons. Bonus points for paying tribute to contemporary ghost stories, like Bly Manor and its predecessor The Haunting of Hill House. After all, there’s nothing like a scary interruption to make a dance party complete.

Crap. Image : Netflix

