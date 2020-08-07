We're Boldly Going Into Another Friday Gif Party

Ah, blue milk. Image : CBS

Space might be the final frontier, but the only voyage we’re interested in taking is the one into the weekend. Time to grab that Romulan whiskey and cheers another Friday with, what else, an intergalactic gif party!

Leave your favorite party gifs in the comments below, because we’re still surviving social distancing and that’s something to celebrate. Bonus points for gifs in honor of the Star Trek franchise—double bonus points for any of the shows in the modern pantheon, like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the brand-new Star Trek: Lower Decks.



Although, a classic Jean-Luc Picard showtune is always in order.

Image : CBS

