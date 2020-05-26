We're All About to Get Lost in a Labyrinth Sequel

Jareth, the Goblin King doing Goblin type things. Image : TriStar

Apparently, the glass orbs are on their way back. Perhaps.

Deadline reports that Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange cinematic fame is set to direct a Labyrinth sequel that’s being produced by Jim Henson’s daughter Lisa, directing a script from Into the Dark’s Maggie Levin. Currently, there are no solid details as to what the movie will be about, beyond the fact it’s a sequel to the 1986 classic—something that’s been attempted before—and whether or not any members of the original movie’s cast will reprise their roles.

Given David Bowie’s departure from the mortal realm, it’s unclear just what all a Labyrinth sequel would even be like, considering we all know that his turn as the extravagant Jareth the Goblin King was the big selling point. That being said, there are likely other stories worth telling in that franchise, and TriStar seems to be set on putting them on the big screen. We’ll bring you more on the plans for the Labyrinth sequel as we learn them.

