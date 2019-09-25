Image: Universal

From the way things are going in the universe of Collin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, the humans are all but done for now that the dinosaurs have made it off Isla Nubar and are running around in densely-populated areas. But the latest casting news about the next Jurassic World film suggests that maybe, just maybe, there might be a chance for the homo sapiens to adapt and survive in this new landscape with the help of some familiar faces.

This week Trevorrow announced that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill are all returning to the franchise to reprise their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Alan Grant. Not only that, the director expressed that all three characters will have significant amounts of screen time, unlike the brief cameo Goldblum had in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Presumably, all three characters have been watching things unfold from afar as people have continued to make the same foolish mistakes involving dinosaurs over and over again. Since they’ve had a lot of time to think on their past experiences, one would imagine they’ve all got some kind of gameplan as to how to deal with the beasts roaming the streets.

Whether they’ve got any interest in actually putting all of their experience towards figuring out how to save humanity will remain to be seen. Perhaps they’ll all just say screw it and go live with Grant on his farm and winery in New Zealand.

The as-yet-untitled Jurassic World 3—written by Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow— hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

