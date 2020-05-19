Well, The Mandalorian Boba Fett Situation Might Have Just Gotten a Whole Lot More Interesting

The saga of Boba Fett could be about to get very interesting. Image : Lucasfilm, HBO

The Mandalorian’s second season already has enough interesting things going on—babies yoda! sabers dark!—before it started heaping on the prospects of bringing back a few familiar faces...including the seeming, ominous return of Boba Fett. But a new report suggests things aren’t quite going to go the way many people may have expected.



Last week, the Hollywood Reporter got word that Deadwood and Justified icon Timothy Olyphant had joined the cast of The Mandalorian’s second season, but the trade was uncertain about just who Olyphant would be playing. Now, /Film is reporting that Olyphant’s character will wear Boba Fett’s armor this season but will, paradoxically not actually be Boba Fett. A weird situation, but it could mean that Olyphant is playing a familiar one character from Star Wars canon: according to /Film, Olyphant is potentially playing Cobb Vanth—a character you may not have heard of, but has very important connotations to the story of Boba Fett in the rebooted canon of the galaxy far, far away.



In Chuck Wendig’s trilogy of novels, Star Wars: Aftermath, Vanth makes a minor appearance in side-chapters woven throughout the first novel as a lawman on Tatooine. Vanth, a former human slave who freed himself, procures a set of acid-stained Beskar armor from a group of Jawas that is heavily implied to be Boba Fett’s—discarded by the gluttonous sarlacc after it seemingly munched him to death in Return of the Jedi.

Vanth uses the armor to become the protector and mayor of a small settlement he names Freetown, using the masked visage of it to hide his identity and reclaim Freetown as a place for good and honored people on Tatooine, defending its citizens from the scum and villainy typically associated with the planet (Vanth sounds like just the role Olyphant was made for!). It’s an interesting way of continuing Fett’s legacy, to the say the least, but it’s always been kept very vague as to what was going on—Vanth has not appeared in any other media beyond the Aftermath books since. Now we might seemingly be getting answers.

Given that THR had also previously reported that Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett and the Clone Troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic in the Star Wars prequels, would be donning the armor of his clone son in the season as well—and specifically noted that he would play Boba— this raises plenty of interesting questions about how Morrison’s role will now play out if Olyphant’s purported role turns out to be true. Will he be playing Boba Fett in flashbacks, if Olyphant’s actually Vanth, or someone like him who currently wears his armor, while the actual Boba Fett truly is still digesting in that Sarlacc stomach? Or has Boba indeed survived, and is now rather miffed that someone else is using his armo r and his reputation in a way he may not necessarily agree with?

This opens up so many fascinating opportunities than just having Boba Fett back alive and well would, a way to comment on the legacy Fett’s imagery had in and out of Star Wars as a piece of fiction without just simply giving way to the easy fandom nostalgia of resurrecting him from his slow, excruciating death.

Or at least, we’d quite like to think so. We’ll bring you more on The Mandalorian’s plans for season two as and when we learn them.

