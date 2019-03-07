Image: Warner Bros.

There’s wild rumors about who could co-star in the Black Widow movie. Jumanji 2 and the CW’s Lost Boys show expand their casts. Duncan Jones offers up a Rogue Trooper update. Plus, a new Captain Marvel clip, Team Flash confronts Cicada once and for all, and the Nancy Drew show gets a new title. Spoilers get!

The Trench

Speaking with THR, producer Peter Safran revealed the Trench spinoff movie “will come out significantly before Aquaman 2.”

We always, even from the early concept art days, loved the idea of a Trench movie. Then, when audiences embraced it in the movie itself the way they did, particularly that ant farm shot where the camera follows the Trench [creatures] following Arthur and Mera down into the deep, we just knew that we had something very special there and we knew what that movie should be. And consequently, I suspect that that’s one that will come out significantly before Aquaman 2.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2



According to Deadline, Once Upon a Time’s Dania Ramirez has joined the cast of the second new Jumanji movie in a currently undisclosed role.

Black Widow

That Hashtag Show alleges Marvel is currently eyeing Emma Watson, Alice Englert, Dar Zuzovsky or Florence Pugh for the film’s mysterious “second female lead,” only described as “a female James Bond,”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Meanwhile, a new Instagram post from Kevin Smith reveals Joe Mangianello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Frankie Shaw and Stephen Blatt have joined the cast of his Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Rogue Trooper

Duncan Jones described his script for his upcoming Rogue Trooper movie as a cross between Guardians of the Galaxy and The Raid.

Happy Death Day 3

Following Happy Death Day 2 U’s disappointing box office performance, Jason Blum stated a sequel is unlikely, “but not impossible.”

Framing John DeLorean

THR has our first look at Alec Baldwin as John DeLorean.

Captain Marvel

Ben Mendelsohn knocks the snot out of Nick Fury in the latest Captain Marvel clip.





Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Michelle Yeoh and Dave Bautista are the latest to challenge Ip Man in the trailer for Master Z: Ip Man Legacy.





The Lost Boys

Deadline reports Rio Manzini has been cast as Sam Emerson, the character originally played by Corey Haim in the 1987 original, while Del Zamora will play Frank Garcia, “a cantankerous old hippie who owns a beloved local bed and breakfast.”

The Haunting of Nancy Drew

The CW’s Nancy Drew pilot is now officially titled, The Haunting of Nancy Drew, according to KSiteTV.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Screen Rant has an exclusive clip from the fourth and final season of Star vs The Forces of Evil.

The Magicians

Poppy’s pregnant in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Magicians, “Home Improvement.”

The Flash

Finally, Team Flash mistakenly open a transdimensional rift—as one does—during their confrontation with Cicada in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Failure Is An Orphan.”

