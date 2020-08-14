Weezer Didn't Write Bill & Ted 3's Song to Save the Universe, But the Band Wrote a Pretty Good One

Truly excellent. Gif : Orion Pictures

We can’t wait for Bill & Ted Face the Music, but to while the next few weeks away, 10K Projects has released the first details of the film’s original soundtrack, which, as befitting the Wyld Stallyns, is filled with rockin’ greatness . And Weezer!

Okay, that came off as mean, and we’re trying to be excellent to each other, so for real: Weezer’s contribution to the soundtrack—a new song called “ Beginning of the End” —is actually quite the jam. Check out the music video below, which is both basically part Bill & Ted music video, part ‘80s cosplay rockout, and... an audition for Weezer to open for the Stallyns?

It’s great. But it’s not the song that Bill and Ted are looking to nab from their future selves in Face the Music to once and for all save the universe in the goofiest time-travel manner possible. That is on the soundtrack though, if you can guess which one it might be in the listing below:

1. Big Black Delta - “Lost in Time” 2. Alec Wigdahl - “Big Red Balloon” 3. Weezer - “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)“ 4. Cold War Kids - “Story Of Our Lives” 5. Mastodon - “Rufus Lives” 6. Big Black Delta - “Circuits Of Time” 7. POORSTACY - “Darkest Night” 8. Lamb Of God - “The Death Of Us” 9. FIDLAR - “Breaker” 10. Culture Wars - “Leave Me Alone” 11. Blame My Youth - “Right Where You Belong” 12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - “Face the Music” 13. Wyld Stallyns - “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

It’s a pretty easy guess, really.

Bill & Ted Face the Music’s official soundtrack drops day and date with the movie, which itself releases both on demand and in select theater s starting on the earlier-than-planned August 28.

