Wednesday Addams is coming to Netflix. Image : Netflix

Everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky daughter is getting her own live-action TV show and Tim Burton is bringing it to life.

Netflix has officially acquired the rights to Wednesday, a new Addams Family-inspired spin-off. Burton will direct the eight-episode series from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). You may recall news of the project broke last year and, reportedly, saw lots of interest from many of the streamers. Ultimately though, Netflix won and has already given the show a full season pick-up.

T he show is being referred to as a “coming of age comedy” as well as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery.” It’ll follow Wednesday, who has yet to be cast, at her school, Nevermore Academy. There she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago— a ll while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to the press release.

It sounds like a little bit Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a little bit Riverdale, and also like we’ll get to see other members of the Addams along for the ride. All of which is very cool and intriguing on top of the fact the show will mark Burton’s streaming directorial debut.

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” said Netflix executive Teddy Biaselli in a press release. “They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story.”

The full teaser image. Image : Netflix

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series,” he continued. “Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”



“As Wednesday stans, my team and I feel an inherent responsibility to get this truly one-of-a-kind character right for both old fans and new,” Biaselli concluded. “We’re confident this talented group will do her justice as she prepares for the dreaded underworld known as adulthood.”

Wednesday will run for eight episodes but does not yet have a release date. We’ll keep you updated.

