We Want Cosplayers for io9's San Diego Comic-Con (at Home) Video!

San Diego Comic-Con is about three things: sun, sweat, and cosplay. The convention may be happening virtually this year, but there’s no reason why we still can’t break out our costumes for Comic-Con@Home. So, we’re asking our cosplaying friends to help us bring “Cosplay at Home” to life.

io9 would love if our amazing readers would join us in this year’s “Best of San Diego Comic-Con C osplay” video. Submissions can be simple—just some footage of you training, sparring, swinging your weapons, casting spells, interacting with your roommate/sidekick, doing things around your household, or whatever makes sense for your character. Feel free to utilize something you were planning to show off at a convention this year before all the cancellations, or one of your previous costumes. Full submission information is provided below, including how and where to send your footage.

This isn’t just a chance to show off your awesome makeup and cosplay, but an opportunity to bring fellow fans into your homes and lives. You can also add an extra element to your costume based on how your character would react to being quarantined. Some possibilities to think about:

How is Spider-Man coping with staying indoors?

What type of stuff does Harley Quinn keep in her living room?

What does Waldo’s kitchen look like? Does he have trouble finding things?

How would Geralt of Rivia dance to a dubstep remix of “ Toss a Coin to Your Witcher

Here’s a look at one of our recent cosplay videos from New York Comic Con for inspiration.

Tips for recording:

Record yourself horizontally (not vertically).

Don’t just pose for a photo: Record a video! You can show off some movement/action, or take footage of the process of getting into your costume or makeup.

Feel free to use your space and get physical, including with props.

Include full-body video shots and closer ones from the waist up.

Get creative! Do some weird camera movements. Get close-ups of your favorite accessories. Make horrifying faces. Sky’s the limit.

4k is not necessary, but please change your camera or phone settings to 1080p (60 frames per second).

Keep spoken words to a minimum—using one-liners here and there are fine, but the video should be mostly physical (we’ll be putting your work to some cool music).

Include the following information in your video:

Your full name, along with your cosplayer name (if applicable).

Your current city.

Your character’s name; what comic, TV show, or film they’re from.

Up to 10 seconds of extra info you’d like us to know about how you made your costume and brought it to life.

Please send raw footage to cosplay@io9.com using Google Drive—don’t forget to change the sharing permissions to public so we can download it. Just send us the footage—we’ll handle the rest! We’d also love a few still photos of you in your cosplay, so we can feature them on social media. If you have any questions on how to submit, email cosplay@io9.com and we’ll do our best to help.

By submitting to io9's costume compilation, you’ve agreed to let us include your footage in our cosplay video, and publish it on our site and social media accounts. Any footage used will be credited to you. We may also want to contact you afterwards to interview you to elaborate further on your costume/process—please let us know in your email if that’s not something you’re comfortable with.

From the con floor to the kitchen table, we look forward to seeing you in action!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.