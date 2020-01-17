We Somehow Missed This Amazing Baby Yoda Art Exhibition

Baby Yoda by Kelli Urabe Image : Thumbprint Gallery

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

Can you ever have too much Baby Yoda? Not by our calculations. And de finitely not when there’s a full art show dedicated to everyone’s favorite Mandalorian character.

A few weeks back, the Thumbprint Gallery in San Diego, CA held a limited-time pop- up art exhibition at a bar/restaurant called Basic. The theme was simple: Baby Yoda. And though the exhibit is long gone now, we asked the gallery to send us images of some of the art, and they obliged. You can check it out right here.

Advertisement

Various Artists Photo : All Images ( Thumbprint Gallery ) By Ana Niebla By Wesley the Creator Photo : All Images ( Thumbprint Gallery ) By Mike Howland Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue By Kelli Urabe By Anahi Rodriguez Artist Unknown By Jennie Symsick Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue By Kuneria By Zard Apuya By Zard Apuya By Micah Mariah Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue By Lexi Johnson 1 / 13

If any of those strike your fancy, email the Thumbprint gallery at thumbprintgallery@gmail.com. You can also visit its website at this link.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.