We Somehow Missed This Amazing Baby Yoda Art Exhibition

Germain Lussier
Baby Yoda by Kelli Urabe
Image: Thumbprint Gallery
Can you ever have too much Baby Yoda? Not by our calculations. And definitely not when there’s a full art show dedicated to everyone’s favorite Mandalorian character.

A few weeks back, the Thumbprint Gallery in San Diego, CA held a limited-time pop-up art exhibition at a bar/restaurant called Basic. The theme was simple: Baby Yoda. And though the exhibit is long gone now, we asked the gallery to send us images of some of the art, and they obliged. You can check it out right here.

If any of those strike your fancy, email the Thumbprint gallery at thumbprintgallery@gmail.com. You can also visit its website at this link.

