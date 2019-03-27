Look, Ryan Reynolds is fine. But when we heard last week that Danny DeVito had been considered for the role of one Sir Detective Pikachu in the Pokémon movie, and that the producers of that film are hiding a test reel of DeVito voicing the electric mouse somewhere, the io9 video team was crushed.

Why were we not consulted? Why hadn’t director Rob Letterman contacted us and sent us this DeVitochu (PikaVito?) video reel specifically? Do the minds at Legendary Entertainment not realize that we need to see this footage to keep our sad spirits alive? Alas, we were not looped in.



Thankfully, we have video editing software, and possibly too much time on our hands, so we rectified this egregious error and made a casting reel of our own featuring the most distinctive voices in the entertainment industry: Al Pacino, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, and many more.



Behold...our ridiculous masterpiece. We hope you enjoy it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.