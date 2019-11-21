We Now Know When Stargirl Will Be Flying Into Our Homes on the CW and DC Universe

Want to watch DC’s new show Stargirl but don’t want to subscribe to DC Universe? Good news, the show will also be airing on the CW.

DC announced today that Stargirl will finally premiere on DC Universe in s pring 2020 (it was previously set for January 2020). Then, shockingly, the day after each episode premieres, it’ll air on the CW, where many of the character’s fellow DC characters currently hang their capes. Soon after that, it’ll be available on the CW streaming app. So, basically, if you want to watch the show, you’ll have plenty of viewing options.

Adding to that, Business Insider says a source has told them the Stargirl character “will be briefly introduced during” the Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover event (which starts December 8 on Supergirl). If true, that would be an interesting move since no DC Universe shows (Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing) have been directly connected to the Arrowverse as of yet. Considering how...adult the other series are, if the studio did want to make this connection, young Courtney Whitmore was likely the best bet.

Starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, Stargirl will be a “reimagining” of the character (previously seen in Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow), who’ll battle villains of the past along with a new team of young heroes who become the Justice Society of America. Luke Wilson co-stars as Stargirl’s stepdad and superhero partner. He suits up as a massive robot named “STRIPE.” Green Lantern Alan Scott has been rumored. but as far as other confirmed players we’ve got Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

The CW jump won’t be the first time a DC Universe series finds two homes; Doom Patrol (which does not yet have a season two release date) will air both on DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max.

