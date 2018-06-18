Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Dreamworks (Netflix)

Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender has been cannily reimagining elements from the original series since its very first episode. In the show’s sixth season, there’s a moment that takes one of the original series’ coolest fights and turns it into one of the something even more spectacular.

In the episode “Voltron vs. Voltron,” the Hagar summons a duplicate Voltron with all of the original’s abilities for King Zarkon to take on the Paladins. As Lotor’s most recent arc in Legendary Defender has come into shape, there have been signs (like his obsession with quintessence and Altean alchemy) that the show was gearing up to recreate some form of a Voltron vs. Voltron fight.



In “All Good Things,” the specific details of the climactic moment are markedly different, but it’s just as satisfying when Lotor reveals that the fleet of Sincline ships that he and Allura engineered together are actually able to combine into a high-speed mech capable of bringing Voltron to its knees. While Team Voltron’s taken on all sorts of baddies in the past, Lotor’s dark Voltron is one of the few that legitimately feels like it could defeat them and it’s that horror which makes the scene so charged.

io9 has an exclusive clip of the scene for those who’ve yet to watch or want to witness the majesty once more.

By the end of the sixth season, Legendary Defender feels like it’s moved into a distinctly more serious space where fights like these—ones that rightfully terrify the Paladins—could become a much more common part of the show. With Zarkon behind them, Team Voltron is at the top of their game, but the galaxy’s a big place and there are undoubtedly other threats out there that’ll push test them even further in the future.