When he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, there was no telling what Loki might do next. Turns out, he may have just gone to see Jaws.

Photos have finally emerged from that presentation back in April when Disney unveiled all the details on its upcoming streaming service, Disney+. Everyone covered the news at the time, but it wasn’t until recently that the internet found the photos. One of those photos is of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige standing in front of a piece of concept art from the Loki series. Check it out.

It’s blurry, but damned if it’s not still awesome. That’s Loki, possibly wearing some kind of jaunty scarf, in what sure looks like the 1970s. It appears to be New York, and there’s an AMC Gremlin car driving by, people strolling around in long leather jackets and, of course, a marquee for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film Jaws.

We already knew that Loki’s show was going to “follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.” So, what is he going to do in the 1970s? Will he stop Watergate? Keep Elvis alive? Get himself cast in Star Wars? When it comes to Loki, we have no idea, but Marvel wouldn’t show a piece of concept art like that unless it’s likely to happen in the show. So let’s start thinking about the possibilities.

Disney+ launches November 12, though there’s no word if Loki or any of the other announced Marvel Studios series (WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and What If?) will be available at that time.

