Photo: Chronicle Collectibles

How much would you pay to have sexy Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park in your household from now until eternity? If that number is more than $600, you’re in luck. Chronicle Collectibles has captured the unforgettable image of Dr. Ian Malcolm, banged-up, shirtless, and lounging on a table in a 1/4 scale, limited edition, polyresin figure.

Here are some photos. Bask in its Goldblum gloriousness.

This like a photo shoot... Yes... YES.... Now turn back around for me... Oh, sure, a leg shot... Oh my god, how’s your leg? Jeff, did you lose some weight since we shot the movie? You look particularly ripped. Love that dino fossil base. 1 / 8

Fans can see the prototype on display at New York Comic Con, and preorders began today at chroniclecollectibles.com. Yes, it’s $600—but the company has payment plans if you don’t have a bank account to rival Dr. John Hammond’s. It measures 10" tall, on a 18" diameter base (the statue, weirdos), and with it comes a lifetime of conversation when people visit your home.

It’s estimated to ship in the fourth quarter of next year.