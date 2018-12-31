Image: © 2018 MARVEL © 2018 SPA & CPII

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is our favorite movie of the year. It’s so amazing in so many ways that we simply can’t stop thinking about it. Thankfully, Titan Books is here to help, with their newest title, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed. And io9 has some exclusive images to show you.

If you’ve picked up one of these books before, you know it’s never a bad decision. Each is chock-full of not just beautiful art, but also lots of insight into the filmmaking process, like how stories and scenes can evolve over the course of making a movie. Into the Spider-Verse is no different and, to give you a little taste, Titan Books gave us eight exclusive images from the book to reveal.

A selection of art from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed, published by Titan Books. We kind of want this to be a poster it’s so beautiful. Miles and Peter swinging through New York, plus the noises as visual words. Miles and Peter in an early version of the film’s unique visual style. Early sketches of Uncle Aaron. Is the Lizard a daddy? The detail in the environments, even in early renderings, is awesome. The Prowler looks for Miles. 1 / 8

The thing that stands out from those eight images is how you can see the whole scope of the process. There are early sketches and more advanced renderings, some of which mimic the final film or tease how the look of a comic book was going to be recreated. You even get close to a final version of a character in the Lizard. You can tell the process was long, detailed, but worth it.

You can pick up the book at the below link.

