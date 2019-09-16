Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Whether you love them or loathe them, Funko’s Pop Vinyl figurines are everywhere, their big heads and vacant stares providing a blank canvas for practically every pop culture series under the sun to be turned into an action figure. Now, they’re moving off store shelves and onto the silver screen.

Deadline reports that Funko has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation Group—off the back of its long running relationship with Warner, turning its myriad franchises into toys and merchandise, Pop Vinyl or otherwise—to create a new animated movie based on Funko Pops. For now, Warner has only optioned the rights for the movie, but...c’mon. It’s happening. I know it, you know it, the world dreads and runs from it, it arrives nonetheless.

Allison Abbate, Executive VP of Warner Animation Group, will oversee the collaboration between Warner and Funko, while Teddy Newton will write the script, and Mark Dindal (known for animated films like The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little, and a career at Disney Animation that saw him work on the likes of Aladdin and The Little Mermaid) is on board as well, presumably to direct.

We don’t know what shape the movie will take plot-wise yet—but you have to assume there’s going to be some Lego Movie-esque premise that allows Funko and Warner to leverage the fact that Pops mean you can have everyone from Batman to Bulbasaur to Kira from The Dark Crystal on a shelf together in the same aesthetic. And really, who wants to watch a Funko Pop movie that isn’t just an excuse to smash a smorgasbord of worlds and characters together like kids playing with the world’s most-stacked toybox?

We’ll bring you more on the Funko movie as and when we learn it.

