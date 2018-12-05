Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

It hasn’t raked in as much cash as all the Star Wars films have, but with five movies in the series (and a sixth on the way), Jurassic Park stands as one of the biggest Hollywood franchises of all time. But which one is truly superior? The only way to really find out is to simulate an epic battle between 20,000 Jedi Knights and 3,000 hungry T-rexes.



YouTuber SergiuHellDragoonHQ is back again with another attempt to bring peace and civility to the internet by giving one fan base the opportunity to feel superior to another. I guess when I stop and think about it, that might actually exacerbate the problem exponentially...but what’s really important here is, thanks to a PC game called Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator, I finally get to see the universe’s most revered warriors battle Earth’s most fearsome predator, which is a film crossover that will never, ever happen.

