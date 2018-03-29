Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney

Poe Dameron deserved so much more than a light slap on the face in response to his gross insubordination during Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is part of what makes this blooper supercut of the multiple times Carrie Fisher had to dramatically hit Oscar Isaac while filming so satisfying. Clearly, they were both having fun.

Last May Isaac described shooting the slapping scene—his very first day working with Fisher—and speaking to Stephen Colbert he said that because of director Rian Johnson’s desire to get the mood of the moment just right, the actors had to go through the scene over and over and over again:

“I’m still… often times that first day, the filmmaker’s, everybody’s trying to get the tone and figure it out and I remember it was a scene where I come up and talk to her and she’s very upset with me and slaps me, and [director] Rian [Johnson] kept doing it over and over … It ended up being like 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in and every time she’d hit like a different spot on my face.”

Ever the consummate professional, Isaac took his licks on the chin without complaint, and honestly, how many people can say that they had the privilege to be bandied about by Carrie Fisher as part of an integral moment in an epic space soap opera? That’s an achievement.

There’s some other great stuff in here, too, of course. Enjoy.

While the reel is not included there are many special features in the home release of The Last Jedi, which is out now.