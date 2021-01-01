Is there anything he can’t do? Short answer is no. Screenshot : Netflix

He’s a writer, director, cinematographer, editor, special effects wizard (I’m assuming he also handles catering or picks up the kids from school sometimes). In a new video, Robert Rodriguez takes a break from prepping the new Boba Fett show to explain the SFX work behind Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes—including, of course, the little girl with “shark strength.”

Netflix has released a new featurette for We Can Be Heroes that shines a spotlight on Rodriguez, who’s one of those creators with fingers in just about every pie. The video breaks down some of the visual effects work he and his team did for the kid-friendly superhero film, which serves as a sequel to Sharkboy and Lavagirl. These include creating a staircase of people (what the hell?), using balloons to make a boy look older, and the wirework that went into turning a small child into an unstoppable killer.

The Spy Kids and Sharkboy and Lavagirl films may not be known for their stellar CGI, but it’s still impressive to see what Rodriguez manages to pull out with small budgets and a lot of heart (and talent). It makes us excited to see him return to Star Wars with The Book of Boba Fett, which comes on the heels of directing the standout episode of The Mandalorian season two that brought Mr. Fett back from the Sarlacc Pit. There better be a little girl with shark powers on Boba’s team, though. All I’m saying.

We Can Be Heroes is currently available to watch on Netflix.

