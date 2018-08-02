Here at io9, we love any excuse to foster our inner children. For Gizmodo video producer Tom Caswell, that opportunity came with Lego’s new Classic Voltron Set. It’s 2,300 pieces of 1980s Lego perfection that we put together over the course of eight glorious hours. Of course, we know not everyone has the time for that—so check out our timelapse video construction of the almighty Voltron, which just went on sale today.

Lego is calling this Voltron set “the biggest buildable Lego mech ever.” It consists of 2,321 pieces that are used to create buildable and posable lions whicih you can play with individually or combine together to make Voltron—along with the giant sword and shield, of course. The finished Voltron is over 15 inches high and its look is inspired by the original 1980s animated Voltron TV show, though I’m sure you could also act out missions from DreamWorks’ Voltron: Legendary Defender series, currently on Netflix.

We’ll have a full review of the Lego Voltron soon, but in the meantime, you can see how this stackable sausage gets made with our time-lapse build. And if you did get your hands on a Lego Voltron of your own, comment with a photo of your build!

