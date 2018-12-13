Photo: Warner Bros.

There’s nothing a hundred Aquamen or more could ever do. Forget Sebastian the Crab—the newest party animal under the sea is a Pitbull.



Pitbull continues his reign of baffling movie soundtrack mashups with Aquaman’s “Ocean to Ocean,” which blesses the rains down in Africa...as well as the rains in all of our hearts. First revealed by Entertainment Weekly, “Ocean to Ocean” features Pitbull and Rhea rapping and singing about water, fighting, and more water, channeling Toto’s “Africa” (which was also recently covered by Weezer). It would be dumb if it weren’t so damn catchy.

This isn’t the first time Pitbull has followed Will Smith’s footsteps in creating a loud party anthem for a major blockbuster movie—let’s not forget “Back in Time,” Pitbull’s song for Men in Black 3. You know, doing that thing Smith himself used to do: Record silly songs for movie soundtracks. The Aquaman soundtrack comes out December 14; Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.

Advertisement

If you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna take some time to do the things I never had...ooh ooh.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

