When you think of characters like Shrek, Thanos, Pikachu, or Hellboy, what’s the first thing you think of? How brightly colored they are, of course! So it’s almost a no-brainer for an artist to take various characters with matching colors and put them together in one work.

Which is exactly what Linda Bouderbala did. The French artist grouped together characters that shared one of nine colors, resulting in works that are not just beautiful, but incredibly fun to try and solve, if you are so inclined. Can you name all the figures in each of these?

What’s also great about these pieces is that while, yes, each is grouped by color, the characters in each grouping are so incredibly different. There’s a nice lesson to be learned in that. Plus, they are just cool pieces of art.

You can see much more of Bouderbala’s work on her Instagram, and buy some art on her Tictail page.