Watchmen's Adrien Veidt Is a Terrifying Presence in This Clip From the Show's Blu-Ray Release

Jeremy Irons as Ozymandias. Image : HBO

Adrien Veidt, Ozymandias himself, didn’t do it thirty-five minutes ago—it was decades ago. And he’s not quite the same man he used to be.

In an exclusively released clip (via TV Line) from the upcoming Blu-Ray release of Watchmen, the HBO sequel to the classic Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic, we get a look at Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) as he appears in the series: old, kind of broken, deeply unsettled and unsettling.

“A ll of his activities are a means to an end of his own sense of greatness, his own sense of self,” story editor Jeff Jensen says, describing an interpretation of the character that is a bit less ambiguous than the messy, egotistical but possibly idealistic moralist in the comics. Safe to say, the show sees him in a different, more bleak fashion. In the featurette, Jensen and executive producer and director Nicole Kassell dig into how that interpretation functions. While this video doesn’t get hard into discussing spoiler territory, clips from the show reveal a lot, so be careful.

Bad news is the video isn’t embeddable, so you’ll have to click through to TV Line to watch it, but it’s well worth it if you want a taste of the type of special features the Watchmen Blu-Ray release is going to bring. That release, by the way, is happening on June 2nd, this upcoming Tuesday. And Watchmen is currently available on HBO streaming platforms.

