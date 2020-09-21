Watchmen Made Comic Book History at the 2020 Emmys

Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen. Image : HBO

The awards show might have looked different this year, but an Emmy is an Emmy—and HBO’s Watchmen took home quite a few.

David Lindelof’s sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen graphic novel nabbed three major awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Best Limited Series, Best Actress for Regina King (who now has four Emmy a wards under her belt) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Best Supporting Role. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also won a Creative Arts Emmy over the weekend for their amazing Watchmen score. The wins make it the first comic book adaptation—technically speaking, a continuation—to ever secure one of the top Emmy wins.

Not a lot of other geeky shows made a splash last night, The Mandalorian and Watchmen had already swept through the prior Creative Emmy awards ceremony. At primetime, potential genre nominees like The Good Place and Stranger Things made way for Schitt’s Creek and Succession. There was another success story, albeit one that didn’t air on Sunday night: Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won for Outstanding Children’s Program. Now if only they’d finally give us season two.

Here’s the full list of winners from last night’s 2020 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan”—Benjamin Caron

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”—Jessica Hobbs

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”—Lesli Linka Glatter

The Morning Show, “The Interview”—Mimi Leder

Ozark, “Fire Pink”—Alik Sakharov

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”—Ben Semanoff

Succession, “Hunting”—Andrij Parekh

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”—Mark Mylod

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”—Thomas Schnauz

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”—Gordon Smith

The Crown, “Aberfan”—Peter Morgan

Ozark, “All In”—Chris Mundy

Ozark, “Boss Fight”—John Shiban

Ozark, “Fire Pink”—Miki Johnson

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”—Jesse Armstrong

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”—Lynn Shelton

Normal People, “Episode 5”—Lenny Abrahamson

Unorthodox—Maria Schrader

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”—Nicole Kassell

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”—Steph Green

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”—Stephen Williams

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, “Shirley”—Tanya Barfield

Normal People, “Episode 3”—Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

Unbelievable, “Episode 1”—Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman

Unorthodox, “Part 1”—Anna Winger

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”—Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “The Great” [Pilot]—Matt Shakman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”—Amy Sherman Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”—Daniel Palladino

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”—Gail Mancuso

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”—Ramy Youssef

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”—Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”—James Burrows

Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”—Michael Schur

The Great, “The Great”—Tony McNamara

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”—Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”—David West Read

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”—Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”—Paul Simms

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”—Stefani Robinson

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

