Even though we know every last frame came out of a giant rack of computers, Coco is no less spectacular to watch. It’s arguably one of Pixar’s most beautiful animated films, and this brief behind-the-scenes look at how the movie’s colorful Land of the Dead was built only adds another level of awe to the experience.

I’m as happy as anyone to see that the recent fad of 3D movies has died off and disappeared, but Coco makes a strong case for 3D not going completely extinct. I’d jump at the chance to explore the Land of the Dead in a virtual reality experience, instead of, you know, actually having to die to visit it.

[Vimeo via Art of VFX]