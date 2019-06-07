Image: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

You know how it is, in between days of shilling scientifically dubious lifestyle methods to women and filming cameos for Marvel movie after Marvel movie. They all blur together to the point that you just don’t have a clue where you’ll eventually show up.



That’s where Gwyneth Paltrow found herself during the first episode of Jon Favreau’s new cooking series for Netflix, The Chef Show. As Paltrow artfully zests some citrus fruits, Favreau reveals that The Chef Show actually started taking shape while they were both filming scenes for Spider-Man: Homecoming’s finale, in which Tony Stark pops the question to Pepper mid-press conference.

Slight problem for Favreau though: Paltrow just does not remember being in Spider-Man: Homecoming at all.

It’s hilarious, and perfectly fair—especially considering that Paltrow’s role as Pepper Potts has evolved less into having particularly major appearances in the Marvel films, and more into the occasional cameo where sometimes she shows up to disapprove of Tony Stark doing something, or in an Iron Man suit to punch things. Plus, she was working with such similar groups of people in all of them that it’s probably hard to remember which one was for an Avengers film, which one was for Spider-Man, or hell, maybe even which Captain America movie she was meant to be in at some point!

It’s very cute and extremely relatable—especially her initial insitence that Favreau must be wrong. Who among us hasn’t forgotten we were in a Spider-Man film, frankly?

