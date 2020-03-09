Watch Warwick Davis and His Son Play Wicket and His Son in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Like father like son, in more ways than one. Photo : Disney

One of the most heartwarming cameos in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a call back to Return of the Jedi. In the film’s closing moments, as the Resistance finally defeats the Final Order, J.J. Abrams transported us back to the forest moon of Endor, where a familiar-looking Ewok and his child admire the victory.

That Ewok, of course, is Wicket, once again played by Warwick Davis. And, with Wicket is his son Pommet, played by Davis’ actual son, Harrison. Though you only get a brief glimpse of them in the movie, a new clip from the upcoming home release of The Rise of Skywalker shows just how special the moment on set was, not just for Davis and his son, but Abrams and the other crew as well.

Thanks to Syfy for the clip.

Say what you want about The Rise of Skywalker (which we have, and will continue to do so) but a moment like this is objectively beautiful. Seeing a franchise legend like Davis reprising his most famous character and sharing it with his son is what Star Wars is all about. Passing knowledge and joy down from generation to generation.



This clip is one of the many special features that’ll be included with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it hits digital on March 17 and Blu-ray March 31.

Check back Tuesday when we have our very own exclusive clip from the release. And here’s a hint:

