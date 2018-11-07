Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Watching the elaborately-choreographed routines of college football marching bands always leaves me wondering how those students find the time to rehearse and perfect those performances. This recent Game of Thrones-themed halftime show was so grandiose that it actually required two college marching bands to join forces to recreate Westeros.

At last Saturday’s University of Michigan versus Penn State University college football game, the Michigan Marching Band and the Penn State Blue Band took to the field at halftime to perform a series of songs from the HBO series’ soundtrack, including “Rains of Castamere,” “Winds of Winter,” and the show’s iconic main title theme. There were dragons and house crests—but no spoilers, if for some reason you haven’t completely caught up on the show.

Advertisement

[h/t Tastefully Offensive]