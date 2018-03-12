GIF

Validating the old adage that getting there is half the fun, Steven Richter’s pop culture-inspired busts are even more impressive when you get to see time-lapse footage of all the work that goes into turning a shapeless lump of clay into a recognizable character. This time, it’s the Mad Titan.

And despite what you might think about Avengers: Infinity War’s take on Thanos, Richter’s sculpt of a heavily make-up’d and CG’d Josh Brolin looks eerily lifelike once painted and adorned with custom-made armor. For this bust, Richter even created a custom pair of LED-powered glowing eyes that make Thanos appear even more intimidating, and make us even more impatient for April 27.

[YouTube]