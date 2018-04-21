Image: Screenshot via YouTube

When Warner Bros. embarked on its journey to turn The Hobbit into a big-screen spectacle like its cousin (er, sequel, I suppose) The Lord of the Rings, there was a lot of enthusiasm in the fandom for the idea. That enthusiasm then turned into frustration, despair, and disinterest as Warner Bros. stretched out the book into not one, not two, but three padded-out movies.

Now, critic Lindsay Ellis has embarked on an epic journey of her own, to dissect the failures and follies of The Hobbit. In a series of three critical videos, Ellis runs the gamut through all three films and the morass of hubris and bad decisions that brought them together.

Ellis is one of the most clever film critics YouTube has on offer, and if you’re the sort of person who got a kick out of Red Letter Media working through the Star Wars prequels in longform video essays, this is going to be right up your alley. So pop out the lammas bread (yes, I know, wrong movies, please you don’t have to tell me) and sit down for a journey, though maybe not the long-expected journey you were imagining.

The first video of Ellis’s series is below, and you can watch the second and third parts here and here.

