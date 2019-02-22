Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Starting with the clown’s creepy eyes, so that Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise menacingly stares you down throughout this entire time lapse, YouTube’s drawholic masterfully uses colored pencils to create a disturbingly detailed tribute to the 2017 big-screen version of Stephen King’s It.

Watching drawholic create this drawing is almost like watching a car crash unfold. It isn’t pleasant to watch, but you really want to stick around to see what the final result looks like. I’m actually tempted to hang this piece on a wall, and then hang another painting on top of it, and then wallpaper over that entire wall. I’d just be happy knowing it’s there, and even happier knowing I won’t ever accidentally lock eyes with Pennywise.

Advertisement

[h/t The Awesomer]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.