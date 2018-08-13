Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Wajid Ali, a self-taught artist based in the United Kingdom, creates masterpieces using a medium you probably gave up sometime around the fifth grade: colored pencils. But whereas you struggled to stay in the lines, Ali creates portraits of pop culture icons you’d swear were actually photographs once he puts down his pencils.

This wonderful time-lapse condenses 30 hours of sketching, shading, and dithering into a six-minute video where Ali’s hands fly across the canvas, adding three-dimensions of depth to a two-dimensional portrait of the Iron Spider version (as seen in Avengers: Infinity War) of Spider-Man.

If you’re particularly enthralled with Ali’s work, when you’re done watching this time-lapse again and again, you can buy prints and posters of his portraits over on his official Etsy shop.

