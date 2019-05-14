Image: Adult Swim

Since Samurai Jack ended, fans have been wondering what Genndy Tartakovsky was going to do next. Sure, he’s swimming in cash due to the Hotel Transylvania movies, but when would he get back to that unique, edgy animated style that made him so popular in the first place?

“Now,” is the answer to that question.

Adult Swim has just ordered a brand new half-hour series from Tartakovsky called Primal, which will premiere this fall. It’s set at the dawn of humankind and tells the story of the unlikely bond between a caveman and a dinosaur. If that sounds a little too sweet for your tastes, this first teaser will change all that. The show is called Primal, after all.

From that trailer, it sure doesn’t look like there are any friends in Primal. Just a lot of killing. But here’s a description of the show, courtesy of Deadline:

Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution. A dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

When it comes to visceral, animated storytelling, few are better than Tartakovsky, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he blend those intense visuals with a potentially poignant story.

Primal will premiere this fall.

