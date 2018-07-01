Image: TriStar Pictures

Specifically, the lasting strength and appeal of The Monster Squad.

Never heard of it? No worries. That’s the power of cult film: that an obscure movie can be a driver of community and passion that’s foreign to those outside of it but everything to the people in it.

Advertisement

Enter Wolfman’s Got Nards, a documentary detailing the death and cult rebirth of The Monster Squad, from its 1987 flop to its profound resurgence among fans ever since. There are a lot of documentaries about this sort of topic, but this one seems to pop with a unique verve and excitement—there’s a level of polish here you don’t often get in this sort of production. I know very little about this movie, but this has me thrilled to learn more.

(Full disclosure: Our very own Germain Lussier was interviewed for this documentary, and appears briefly in the trailer.)

Check it out below! Wolfman’s Got Nards is still making the festival rounds, but I’m looking forward to a fuller release.