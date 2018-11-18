Image: DreamWorks Animation

Yes, Shrek fan remake. Hear me out, okay?

Meet Shrek Retold, a huge, weird project via 3GI: what happens if you get over 200 people, with a variety of different creative styles, to remake one of the most strangely memetic (and honestly pretty okay?) fantasy pastiche films ever made? You get this eccentric, delightful monstrosity of a fan film, which is slated for full release November 29th.

Advertisement

In the meantime, you gotta watch this trailer. With a variety of bizarre, expressive animation styles, amateur voice acting, and some motion comic work thrown in for good measure, it’s Shrek like you’ve never seen it before. All it’s missing is a cover of “All Star.” Lord, please let there be a cover of “All Star.”