Admittedly, not quite as threatening as the Invisible Man.

The first season of The Twilight Zone revival produced by Jordan Peele is well on its way to wrapping up, and it’s saved a good one for last: a story of a struggling writer and a dangerous man no one can see, starring Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, and Betty Gabriel. In this short trailer, both Beetz and Rogen seem to inhabit their roles well, and Simon Kinberg’s direction looks pretty sharp.



This season has been controversial, with a lot of people not sure if it lived up to its pedigree. I’ve yet to watch it all, due to, uh, not having CBS All Access, but those of you who have checked it out: what do you think? Are you excited for this final episode? Want a season two? Sound off, dear readers.



Advertisement

This last episode will stream on May 30th.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.