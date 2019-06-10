Watch the Trailer For Robert Downey, Jr.'s Next Big Role, Which For Some Reason is Doolittle

There are a few inevitables in life. Death will come for us all. Everyone has to pay taxes unless they’re rich. And Hollywood is never going to stop rebooting that film series about the doctor who can talk to animals.

Doolittle is interesting for one reason, though: Robert Downey, Jr. In his first post-Iron Man role, the actor is putting on the goofy hat and the stethoscope of a true animal advocate. As a first step in a new career journey for an actor at the top of his game, it’s an odd one. A lot of actors, after being in the Marvel machine, would probably go for something small, quiet, independent. Robert Downey, Jr. goes for talking animals. But considering his luck with roles, one has to imagine there’s something to Doolittle.

If nothing else, the film certainly looks lush. The trailer shows a broad, magical world with vibrant earthy colors and a lot of visual energy. Is Doolittle going to be good? No idea, but it’s certainly going to look stunning. And it’s chock full of big names, too, other than Downey: Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, and voices by Marion Cotillard, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson. And it’s directed by Stephen Gaghan, who directed Syriana and Traffic, two movies that are nothing at all like this one.

Doolittle hits theaters January 17th.

