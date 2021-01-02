Watch the Striking Trailer for Ukrainian Sci-Fi Film Atlantis

From Atlantis. Image : Grasshopper Films

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

The country of Ukraine is entering a visually striking, politically vibrant science fiction film for this year’s Foreign Film Oscar category. The trailer is something else.

Advertisement

Taking place in a near-future Ukraine, this film imagines the fallout of a terrible war between the Ukraine and Russia. A war that, well, is based on reality, specifically the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine over the territory of Crimea. In this version of the story, the Ukraine wins. But not easily, and not without consequence.

Advertisement

Distributed by Grasshoper Film and directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych, it’s a visually arresting showing. Taking place in 2025, it’s a story of nuclear disaster, love , and the surreal desolation of life after war. It seems, authentically, really beautiful.

After an impressive international festival showing, the movie is premiering in the United States at the NYC Metrograph Theatre in January 22, 2021. Here’s hoping it also his streaming sometime soon, because it’s worth a watch.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.